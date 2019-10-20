Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Beyondspring alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Beyondspring from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Beyondspring in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of Beyondspring stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 43,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,658. The firm has a market cap of $391.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.41. Beyondspring has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Beyondspring will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Beyondspring in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Beyondspring in the second quarter valued at approximately $439,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Beyondspring in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beyondspring in the second quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Beyondspring in the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. 5.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyondspring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beyondspring (BYSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beyondspring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyondspring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.