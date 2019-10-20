Berenberg Bank Lowers Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target to GBX 3,560

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,790 ($49.52) to GBX 3,560 ($46.52) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Bellway to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,550 ($46.39) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 3,538 ($46.23) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,875 ($50.63) price target (up from GBX 3,574 ($46.70)) on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Bellway to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,945 ($38.48) to GBX 3,550 ($46.39) in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bellway presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,625.23 ($47.37).

Shares of Bellway stock opened at GBX 3,379 ($44.15) on Thursday. Bellway has a 52-week low of GBX 333.45 ($4.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,562 ($46.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,196.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,985.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Bellway’s previous dividend of $50.40. Bellway’s payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

