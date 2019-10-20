Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.40.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $68.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.69. The company has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.91%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $1,219,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,029,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,766,825.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 5,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $346,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,929.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 567,548 shares of company stock valued at $40,703,240. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

