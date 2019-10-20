Beetle Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.41 Million (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $49,267.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $10.39, $20.33 and $13.77.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000281 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000062 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $50.98, $24.43, $7.50, $13.77, $33.94, $10.39, $51.55, $24.68, $18.94, $32.15 and $5.60. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.