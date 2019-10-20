Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises about 2.4% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock opened at $91.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.48. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $68.81 and a 1-year high of $100.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.12.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

