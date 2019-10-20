Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,770 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 119.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Humana in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the second quarter worth $27,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 354.5% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 287.1% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 1,110.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $315.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.30.

Shares of HUM opened at $289.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Humana Inc has a 1-year low of $225.65 and a 1-year high of $355.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.19.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.12%.

In other news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,138.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

