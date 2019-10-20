Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,600 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 57.4% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 425,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,166,000 after purchasing an additional 155,300 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.5% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth $1,241,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 474.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth $368,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Scientific news, insider Halliday Hamish 4,000,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,546.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,449 shares of company stock worth $3,790,048 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $38.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $43.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.30.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stephens set a $48.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BTIG Research set a $46.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

