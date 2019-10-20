Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,639,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,794,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,428,779,000 after purchasing an additional 305,219 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,760,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,050,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,308 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,737,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268,191 shares during the period. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.04.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $83.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.