Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BASFY shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Basf in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Basf from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Basf from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered Basf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of BASFY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.58. 322,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,841. The stock has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.68. Basf has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 14.93%. Research analysts predict that Basf will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

