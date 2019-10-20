Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on the real estate development company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 648 ($8.47) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.62) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 659.82 ($8.62).

Shares of BDEV stock opened at GBX 674.20 ($8.81) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 637.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 611.17. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion and a PE ratio of 9.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 430 ($5.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 702.80 ($9.18).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 36.80 ($0.48) dividend. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $9.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.14%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 23,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.75), for a total value of £160,197 ($209,325.75).

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

