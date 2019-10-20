Barclays Lowers Unilever (LON:ULVR) Price Target to GBX 4,340

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 4,460 ($58.28) to GBX 4,340 ($56.71) in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.18% from the stock’s previous close.

ULVR has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,850 ($63.37) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,350 ($56.84) to GBX 4,735 ($61.87) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,350 ($69.91) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,893.50 ($63.94).

ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,626 ($60.45) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,909.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,837.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.37. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,905 ($51.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,333 ($69.69). The firm has a market cap of $54.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.31.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

