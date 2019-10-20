Barclays Analysts Give Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) a €19.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Hellofresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Hellofresh and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Hellofresh and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of ETR HFG opened at €17.82 ($20.72) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Hellofresh has a 1-year low of €5.83 ($6.77) and a 1-year high of €14.30 ($16.63). The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.82.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

