Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) PT Set at $31.00 by Stephens

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) received a $31.00 price objective from investment analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.01% from the stock’s current price.

OZK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank Ozk from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.90.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

Bank Ozk stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.97. 1,370,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,883. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.90. Bank Ozk has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $34.34.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 34.43%. The firm had revenue of $245.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank Ozk will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 152.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 53.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 1,006.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.