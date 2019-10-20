Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) PT Set at $31.00 by Stephens

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) received a $31.00 price objective from investment analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.01% from the stock’s current price.
OZK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank Ozk from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.90.
Bank Ozk stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.97. 1,370,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,883. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.90. Bank Ozk has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $34.34.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 152.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 53.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 1,006.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bank Ozk Company Profile
Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.
