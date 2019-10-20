Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Commerce Holdings is a financial service holding company that owns Redding Bank of Commerce, Roseville Bank of Commerce, a division of Redding Bank of Commerce and Bank of Commerce Mortgage, an affiliate of Redding Bank of Commerce and Roseville Bank of Commerce. “

Get Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Commerce from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “f” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Bank of Commerce stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $199.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.31% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gibson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Sundquist purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $29,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,117.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $133,150. Company insiders own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Commerce during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 17.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 443.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 16.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Commerce (BOCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.