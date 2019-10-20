Bank of America Upgrades Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) to “Buy”

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

RSG stock opened at $88.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Republic Services has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 48,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,400,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,046,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 95,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $8,561,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,446,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,117 shares of company stock worth $13,240,530 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 140.2% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 896.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 206.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

