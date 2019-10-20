Bank of America Trims Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Target Price to $426.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $450.00 to $426.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $363.11.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $18.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $275.30. 23,429,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,658,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.72, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.20. Netflix has a 52 week low of $231.23 and a 52 week high of $385.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Bradford L. Smith purchased 6,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,483.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total transaction of $11,561,674.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,674.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,983 shares of company stock valued at $44,378,164 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 100.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 600.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

