Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,630 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 0.6% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $26,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Daily Journal Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 230,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,700,000 after acquiring an additional 227,700,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,905.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,055,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,604,000 after acquiring an additional 57,060,331 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,659,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,165,116,000 after acquiring an additional 19,688,816 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $239,996,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 27,064,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,300 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $30.35. The company had a trading volume of 48,658,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,776,256. The firm has a market cap of $281.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $31.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Bank of America’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.32.

In other Bank of America news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,381.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

