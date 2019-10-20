Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,302 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.33% of MBIA worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of MBIA by 27.2% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,614,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,254 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MBIA by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 69,438 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MBIA in the second quarter worth about $362,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of MBIA by 29.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 33,220 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MBIA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,553,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,468,000 after acquiring an additional 25,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 29,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $271,858.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,011.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MBI shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of MBIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

NYSE MBI opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $828.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36. MBIA Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $10.89.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

