Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 185,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,149 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Hudson were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hudson by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 107,510 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Hudson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Hudson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hudson by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 631,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after buying an additional 246,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hudson by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 26,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hudson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Hudson stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36. Hudson Ltd has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $22.29.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $509.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.06 million. Hudson had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Ltd will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

