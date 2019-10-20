Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,464 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $4,508,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $10,329,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,728,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $7,012,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $79,000. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FATE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $27.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.47.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 857,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,002.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amir Nashat sold 71,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $1,602,658.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 398,649 shares of company stock worth $8,669,655 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

FATE stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.87 million, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.79. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 934.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

Featured Article: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.