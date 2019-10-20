Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 12,943 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 20.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTL. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,247.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $40.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.50. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $42.68.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

