Bailard Inc. Sells 904 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $62.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day moving average of $60.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

