Bailard Inc. Sells 13,245 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,245 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGSB opened at $53.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average is $53.23. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.32 and a 1 year high of $53.86.

