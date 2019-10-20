Bailard Inc. Sells 11,170 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,170 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.2% of Bailard Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $20,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 12,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 99,117 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,190,182 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,707,000 after purchasing an additional 32,734 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Summit Redstone initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $185.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.89. The firm has a market cap of $543.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. Facebook’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, Director Peter Thiel sold 22,246 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $4,048,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $11,044,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,028,338 shares of company stock valued at $742,544,275. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

