Bailard Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,203 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $396,000. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 40.9% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 85,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 24,980 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,846.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,428,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,961,655 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 76,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 18,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average is $25.64. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $27.05.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

