Bailard Inc. Increases Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1,772.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of PLD stock opened at $89.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.01. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $89.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.97%.

In other Prologis news, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $1,073,444.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $1,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,178.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays set a $92.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI set a $80.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.88.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.