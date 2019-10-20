Bailard Inc. Has $6.36 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price target on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.82.

NYSE:WM opened at $117.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.90 and a 200-day moving average of $113.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.22 and a twelve month high of $121.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.81%.

In other news, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 589 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total value of $68,294.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,894.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,019 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $957,468.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,347 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,155 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

