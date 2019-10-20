Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.02 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) will report $4.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.01 billion and the highest is $4.04 billion. Baidu reported sales of $4.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year sales of $15.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.18 billion to $16.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.28 billion to $18.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Baidu.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 target price on Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, July 5th. Nomura lowered their target price on Baidu from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays set a $135.00 target price on Baidu and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.63.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $103.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $93.39 and a fifty-two week high of $206.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 290.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 56.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

