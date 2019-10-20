Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 316 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Roku by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 1,058.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth about $800,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,210,000. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROKU. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Roku from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Roku from $63.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Roku to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $129.94 on Friday. Roku Inc has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $176.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,624.25 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.98 and a 200 day moving average of $102.51.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. Roku had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.36 million. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 22,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $3,289,880.00. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $3,613,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,419 shares of company stock valued at $21,854,066. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

