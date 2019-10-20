Avitas Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. American Electric Power comprises approximately 1.2% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other American Electric Power news, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $110,631.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,071.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $400,016.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,318.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEP. UBS Group raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.91.

Shares of AEP opened at $94.14 on Friday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $71.62 and a 52-week high of $94.89. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.