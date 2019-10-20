Avitas Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 17.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 39.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 92,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 19.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 13.2% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 54,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strycker View Capital LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 238.1% during the second quarter. Strycker View Capital LLC now owns 574,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,180,000 after purchasing an additional 404,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Pritchard Capital upgraded Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.62.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $36.74 and a twelve month high of $48.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.50. The stock has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $49,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 420,000 shares of company stock valued at $426,300. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

