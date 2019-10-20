Avitas Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,020 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.4% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,300 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $591,885,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 31,276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 843,708 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,371,000 after purchasing an additional 841,019 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,976,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,343,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,868,305,000 after purchasing an additional 508,650 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $99,067.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 5,976 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.06, for a total value of $1,781,206.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,317 shares of company stock worth $2,185,194. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Northcoast Research cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

COST opened at $302.86 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $189.51 and a 12 month high of $307.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $132.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $47.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

