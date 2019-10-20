Avitas Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,639 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,379 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,084 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $82.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $65.44 and a 1 year high of $88.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.76. The stock has a market cap of $145.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $5,720,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,631.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $4,020,821.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,755 shares in the company, valued at $8,322,860.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,497 shares of company stock worth $15,701,810. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.61.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

