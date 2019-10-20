Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CDMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. Avid Bioservices has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Avid Bioservices will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph Carleone bought 15,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $140,272.40. Also, CEO Richard B. Hancock bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $50,900.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,952,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,108,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after buying an additional 133,337 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 419,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 23,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.21% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

