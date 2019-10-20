Augur Price Tops $8.19 on Top Exchanges (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Augur has a market cap of $90.14 million and approximately $5.77 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Augur has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Augur token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.19 or 0.00101538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Bitbns, Zebpay and AirSwap.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Augur

Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, GOPAX, Bitbns, Kraken, ChaoEX, IDEX, Crex24, Poloniex, Mercatox, BitBay, DragonEX, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Livecoin, Upbit, Gatecoin, BX Thailand, Bitsane, Gate.io, Zebpay, Binance, Bittrex, Liqui, ABCC, LATOKEN, CoinTiger, Ethfinex, Cryptopia, Koinex and AirSwap. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

