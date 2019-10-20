AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Lifted by Hills Bank & Trust Co.

Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in AT&T by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 65,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 31,765 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in AT&T by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 78,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in AT&T by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 195,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its position in AT&T by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 639,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 160,252 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.28.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $276.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.