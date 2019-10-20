AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 33,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in AT&T by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 9,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 86,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Cowen set a $40.00 price target on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 target price on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.28.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

