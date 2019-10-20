Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

ATTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Atento in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Atento from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atento from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Atento alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Atento by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atento by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Atento in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atento by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 55,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 30,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atento in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATTO opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Atento has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.86 million, a PE ratio of 3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). Atento had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $441.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atento will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.