Asura Coin (ASA) Market Cap Tops $24,415.00

Asura Coin (CURRENCY:ASA) traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Asura Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, LATOKEN and Switcheo Network. During the last seven days, Asura Coin has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Asura Coin has a total market capitalization of $24,415.00 and approximately $132.00 worth of Asura Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Asura Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00223703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.57 or 0.01153029 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00029596 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00089185 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Asura Coin Profile

Asura Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,932,400 tokens. The Reddit community for Asura Coin is /r/AsuraCoin . Asura Coin’s official website is asuracoin.io . Asura Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@asuracoin . Asura Coin’s official Twitter account is @asuracoin

Asura Coin Token Trading

Asura Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, LATOKEN and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asura Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asura Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Asura Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Asura Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asura Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.