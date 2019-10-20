Asset Dedication LLC Lowers Position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 11.1% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 39.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% in the second quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 63.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. CIBC set a $70.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Nutrien from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a $61.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.87.

NTR opened at $48.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. Nutrien Ltd has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $57.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.44.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

