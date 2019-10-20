Asset Dedication LLC Has $56,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ENB. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.96.

ENB opened at $36.11 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average of $35.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 107.80%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.