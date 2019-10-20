Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 206.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 9.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 8,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.68 per share, for a total transaction of $627,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.84 per share, for a total transaction of $209,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,854.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,137,848. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $115.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays set a $108.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Prudential Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $89.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.53. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $106.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.