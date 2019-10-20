Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 288,980 NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 288,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.61% of NeoPhotonics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 16.4% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,529,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after buying an additional 215,815 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 49.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 268,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 89,064 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the second quarter worth $337,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 89.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 475,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 224,612 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NPTN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. MKM Partners raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.89.

NPTN stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. NeoPhotonics Corp has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $9.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $292.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.64.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. NeoPhotonics’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Corp will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

