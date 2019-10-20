Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.24 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 603 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of NVR by 36.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of NVR by 6.2% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of NVR by 193.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of NVR by 35.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,610.69, for a total transaction of $844,901.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,858,150.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,715.53, for a total transaction of $282,380.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,647 shares in the company, valued at $9,835,007.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,561 shares of company stock worth $114,955,340. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3,642.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3,300.00 to $3,680.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NVR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $3,580.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $3,500.00 to $3,725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,674.80.

NYSE:NVR opened at $3,892.89 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,095.66 and a 52 week high of $3,894.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,641.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,389.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 4.29.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The construction company reported $56.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $51.52 by $4.59. NVR had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $48.28 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 208.72 EPS for the current year.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

