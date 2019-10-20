Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.07 Million Position in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,856 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.41% of Heritage Commerce worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the second quarter valued at $141,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HTBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of HTBK opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

