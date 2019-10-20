Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 8,199 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 334.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,653 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,199 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

WDAY opened at $154.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.40. Workday Inc has a 52-week low of $117.72 and a 52-week high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $887.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.44 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. Workday’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $219.00 target price on shares of Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp set a $235.00 target price on shares of Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities set a $225.00 price target on shares of Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $50,056.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 3,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total transaction of $622,620.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,099,707 shares of company stock worth $189,341,183 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

