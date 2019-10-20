Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ASMB has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Chardan Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Shares of ASMB opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a current ratio of 9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.46. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $27.60.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 46.33% and a negative net margin of 622.25%. Analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $3,681,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 90.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 450,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 213,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 13.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,552,000 after buying an additional 146,452 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 24.4% during the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 560,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 338.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 102,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.