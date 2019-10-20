ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Raised to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ASOMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut ASOS PLC/ADR from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC cut ASOS PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays cut ASOS PLC/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ASOS PLC/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASOS PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of ASOMY opened at $42.37 on Thursday. ASOS PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $77.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average is $37.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 2.79.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

