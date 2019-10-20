ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €250.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €250.00 ($290.70) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASML. Goldman Sachs Group set a €208.00 ($241.86) target price on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($290.70) target price on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($290.70) target price on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €238.46 ($277.28).

