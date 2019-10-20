ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

ASHTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

ASHTY traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,664. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.82. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a one year low of $79.77 and a one year high of $117.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.